Looking to treat your tastebuds to something new this October? Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates brings a whole host of global cuisines together under one five-star roof. Whether you feel like tapas and sharing platters with family or if you’re in the mood for a date night over traditional Levantine food, this is the place to go.

Here’s 3 restaurants you won’t want to miss.

Aspen by Kempinski

Welcoming their new Executive Chef Geoffroy B. van Hasbroeck with a redesigned menu and an exquisite afternoon tea, Aspen is a dining experience you won’t want to miss. The new menu includes the likes of an veal Milanese as well as lamb chops and a perfectly goey date pudding.

The afternoon tea allows you to experience the highest quali-tea in dried leaves directly from the London Tea Exchange. Sip an oolong while you enjoy the tapping of white keys by a pianist and tuck into dainty pastries and finger sandwiches.

Aspen by Kempinski, open daily 24 hours, Afternoon tea daily from 3pm to 6pm Dhs 190 per person, Dhs350 for two people. Tel: (0)4 409 5004, kempinski.com

Olea

The alfresco season is finally upon us, which means we can finally make the most of the beautiful outdoor terrace at Olea. Enjoy Levantine cuisine while you overlook the gorgeous Dubai skyline. The vibrant flavours of Olea can be sampled at their newly launched ‘Al Fresco Table Brunch.’

The Friday evening brunch includes unlimited hot and cold mezze, main courses and traditional desserts, as well as soft drinks. The live entertainment features traditional tunes by their resident Oud player.

Olea, Levantine Restaurant, Brunch Fri 7pm to 11pm, Oud Player Wed to Sun from 7pm to 11pm. Dhs325 for brunch, Dhs160 Children aged 6-12. Tel:(0)4 409 5999, kempinski.com

Salero Tapas & Bodega

A distinctive fusion of traditional sharing platters that feature a modern and intriguing twist, Salero Tapas and Bodega presents a firey interpretation of Spanish cuisine.

On Saturdays, you can enjoy their fiesta brunch, where tapas and sangria flow much like a flamenco dancers skirt, as she twirls through the venue providing you with unmissable entertainment.

Salero Tapas & Bodega, open Mon to Thu midday to 1am, Fri 1pm to 1am, Sat and Sun midday to 1am, Brunch Sat from midday to 4pm. Dhs250 per person for soft drinks, Dhs350 per person for house drinks, Dhs450 for sparkling wine and spirits, Dhs90 for kids aged 6-12, prices are for 3 hours, additional Dhs100 for extra hour.

Find out more: Tel: (0)4 409 5888, kempinski.com