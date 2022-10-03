Sponsored: Eins, zwei, drei… PROST

Oktoberfest, one of our favourite food and drink festivals, is continuing with lederhosened Begeisterung (that’s German for ‘gusto’) in Abu Dhabi — with three brand new Bavarian beer fests primed to drop imminently. And the deals, at this trio of capital ‘wunder-bars’ are filled with authentic and appropriately efficient ways to live your best wurst life.

So fire up the Volkswagen, lace up the drindls and raise your steins to the sky because we’re off to see out Oktoberfest, with these eins, zwei, drei Deutsche extravaganzas…

The biergarten at Hemingway’s, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche

October 21 – October 31

We’re not sure how the American writer that is the namesake of this popular Abu Dhabi watering hole felt about Oktoberfest, but we can’t help thinking if he saw the spread that was on offer here, he couldn’t help but be im-prost. Decked out in Bavarian finery and in addition to the many wunderful daily deals on offer at Hemingway’s — the alfresco beer garden invites you to experience a special limited edition German-inspired a la carte menu that includes sauerkraut, German sausage, roasted chicken, pretzel bread, mashed potatoes and more.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche, daily, 4pm to 2pm. @radissonbluauh

There’s a beer garden double act at B-Lounge and Tavern, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

October 28 to November 6

What’s better than an Oktoberfest biergarten? How about two at the same hotel? The capital’s famous, long-reigning Brit pub, Tavern is turning the German up to 11 with a Bavarian Brew Fest — offering a fantastisch selection of European food to Munch-en as well as guest Desutche hops for degustation. There’s even a special Oktoberfest food platter containing the fest’s best bites for just Dhs149.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, daily midday to midnight. @sheratonabudhabi

And the beautiful beachfront B-Lounge is also getting in on the act, with a beer garden by the sea offering German beers alongside a special selection of Bavaria-inspired eats and meats. It really is just the (teu)tonic after a long day at the office.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, daily 7pm to 11pm. @sheratonabudhabi

An entire Oktoberfest Village is heading to Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

October 28 to November 6

Outdoor Abu Dhabi venues rarely come with the level of legacy and legend as the one at The Village, Le Meridien and this huge space is getting a massive Munich market-style makeover for Oktoberfest. Inside you’ll find a bustling network of stalls serving German dishes, a huge selection of brews and hops, and enticing you with exciting games (fingers crossed for ‘pin the gristle on the schnitzel).

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area Abu Dhabi, daily 5pm to midnight. @lemeridienabudhabi

