Sponsored: Time to brunch alfresco…

Love a good brunch? Radisson Hotels across the UAE serve up some great ones. Take a look at the list below and make plans with family and loved ones.

Here are 3 brunches to enjoy at Radisson Hotels across the UAE

FireLake Backyard Brunch

Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront

At FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, the Backyard Brunch takes place every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm.

The outdoor terrace brags views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal paired with live music.

For food, you will be able to tuck into unlimited small plates. Dishes cater to all flavour palates and include charred meats, marinated seafood and coal-roasted vegetables for plant-based barbeque lovers. There is an all-new small plate menu, a new live station and a bigger and better seafood and oyster bar.

It’s Dhs395 for the soft package, Dhs495 for the house package and Dhs595 for sparkling.

Tel: (0)56 404 4169, @radissonbludubaiwaterfront

Billy’s Brunch at BAI Bar & Terrace

Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View

Billy’s Brunch takes place at BAI Bar & Terrace every Saturday from 12pm and 5pm where you can feast for three hours.

No matter what package you choose, enjoy an unlimited amount of small plates, a choice of main and dessert which you can share with the table. The menu is packed with juicy steaks, seafood from live cooking stations and much more. Your indulgent feast on the terrace includes a live band plus you’ll have the serene Dubai Canal views.

It’s Dhs295 for the soft package, Dhs395 for the house package and Dhs450 for sparkling.

Tel: (0)56 995 8210. @radissonbluhoteldubaicanalview

“From The Fire” Brunch

Where: Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island

For a getaway for a day with the family, head to Seafood Shack for brunch at Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island.

The menu reflects flavours from the sea and you can tuck into small plates, a main to desserts all served to the table. You can enjoy free-flowing drinks and a live DJ playing your favourite tunes during your three-hour feast.

It’s Dhs295 for the soft package, Dhs350 for the house package and Dhs395 for sparkling.

Tel: (0)50 419 5692. @radissonresortrasalkhaimah

Images: Radisson Hotels