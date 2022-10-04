Sponsored: Your next four Saturday feasts lined up at the Grosvenor House…

Whether you’re after a party, family-friendly or evening brunch, the Grosvenor House has the perfect brunch set-up for everybody. All of the brunches offer al fresco dining with incredible views of the Dubai Marina – that’s your next four Saturdays sorted.

Good News Brunch at Bushra by Buddha-Bar

This newly launched brunch presents a Middle Eastern spread with a modern twist. Signature dishes include ‘hummus bi tahini’ a Turkish truffle pide and deliciously grilled Omani lobster. You can enjoy the impressive spread accompanied by live entertainment including a DJ, saxophonist, violinist and percussionist.

Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 for soft drinks, Dhs495 for house drinks. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, bushra-dubai.com, @bushra_dubai

Hola Hola at Toro Toro

One of Dubai’s favourite party brunches happens to be at the Grosvenor House. This brunch is a flavour-filled Pan-Latin affair that serves up unlimited dishes and live entertainment. Latino dancers sway through the venue while you wine and dine on free-flowing drinks and scrumptious delights.

Saturday 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 for soft drinks, Dhs430 for house drinks. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, torotoro-dubai.com, @torotorodubai

The Grosvenor House Family Brunch

With live cooking stations and an international buffet, Sloane’s is a great family-friendly Saturday feast. They have a fantastic selection of seafood, live cooking stations, and entertainment for the little ones.

Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs 395 for soft drinks, Dhs495 for house drinks. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, sloanes-dubai.com, @grosvenorhouse

“At the Table” at Rhodes W1

Another newly launched brunch at the Grosvenor House takes place on Saturday evening, and is inspired by the cookbook of the late and great Gary Rhodes. The set menu features culinary highlights like the white tomato soup and duck leg confit on waffle.

Saturday from 7pm to 10pm with a happy hour from 10pm to 11pm, Dhs350 for soft drinks, Dhs495 for house drinks. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, rhodesw1-dubai.com, @rhodesw1

Images: Supplied