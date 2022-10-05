Sponsored: Looking to revamp your wardrobe in time for the new season?

It’s officially autumn and that means it’s totally acceptable to start drinking hot chocolate, eating mince pies, and wearing more layers. This year, Marks & Spencer’s new autumn/winter collection is full of chic and trendy statement pieces to add life to your everyday outfits.

Across womenswear, menswear, and childrenswear, the A/W22 collection boasts affordable, timeless pieces that can easily be styled in many ways and worn all year round.

Here are five of our favourite looks from Marks and Spencer’s autumn/winter 2022 collection for a season of absolute style:

Womenswear

Infused with a youthful freshness, the womenswear collection showcases the best of modest fashion through easy-going elegance. Seen throughout, a vibrant palette of water inspired greens and aquas complemented by neutral hues, and metallic tones. Chic collared tops and free-flowing midi dresses add to the collection’s charm.

This printed v-neck kimono top is a must-have and a breezy addition to your everyday look. For Dhs169 you can elevate any outfit, and, with a quick switch-up of accessories, can easily do for an evening of low-key luxury.

Shop the look

Glow in a vibrant combination of water inspired greens and aquas with this animal print tie neck blouse. The blouse is priced at Dhs169 and can be teamed with the matching midaxi skirt for a sophisticated and standout fit.

Shop the look

The ultimate comfy-chic look. These effortlessly relaxed jersey crepe wide leg trousers are everyday staples, priced at Dhs239, that will take you comfortably from day to night.

Shop the look

There’s nothing better than slipping on a cashmere sweater on a cool evening. Add a mood-boosting shade of lilac to your wardrobe with the cashmere crew neck jumper. You can get your hands on this casual-chic number for Dhs449.

Shop the look

Menswear

Mens for autumn/winter consists of smart-casuals that are aesthetically-designed for modern comfort. Layer up with this checked cotton-blend overshirt for Dhs269.

Shop the look

Marks and Spencer Autumn Winter 2022 collection. In stores and online at marksandspencer.com