Sponsored: Bottomless breakfasts, art sessions and wellness by the beach…

Bringing boho beach vibes to the shores of the Palm Jumeirah, Ula is one of the hottest spots in the city, whether you’re looking to soak up the sun, catch up with the girls, or dine on some fine Mediterranean fare.

As the weather reaches peak temperature, this seriously Instagrammable spot is the perfect place to enjoy social experiences alfresco.

Here’s 5 brilliant events at Ula you won’t want to miss.

The bubbly breakfast

Ula serves up a delectable array of tasty breakfast dishes every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to midday. And if you like your eggs with a side of bottomless bubbles, snag a table on the terrace from 10am to 12pm, where for Dhs200 you’ll get a breakfast dish alongside unlimited prosecco, mimosas and bellinis.

The art morning

Just in time for winter, the much-loved Sunday Ula Art Breakfast is back. Explore your creative side and release your inner Picasso from 10am every Sunday, where Dhs250 gets you breakfast, a hot drink and all the materials you’ll need for the professionally instructed art class.

The Ula Experience

Dinner under the stars at Ula is not one to miss, with an extensive menu that explores the finest flavours of the sun-soaked Mediterranean shores. The Ula Experience highlights the best of the menu, with a set menu and two cocktails priced at Dhs250. It’s available every evening.

Pool and beach

Sun-chasers of all ages are invited to enjoy a relaxing beach day on the sand. Whether you prefer to top up your tan poolside, or enjoy the gorgeous sea views on the golden beach, you can enjoy a family-friendly, fun-filled day at Ula. Entry is Dhs100 on weekdays and Dhs200 on weekends, and you’ll get half of that back to spend on food and drink. holidays.

A wellness escape

Looking to make a day of it? Ula has teamed up with wellness destination, Blended Wellness, for the Ula x Blended Escape. Treat yourself to an indulgent 60 minute massage, access to the salt thermal journey, pool and beach access at Ula, and full use of the Blended Wellness facilities for a day of pure pampering. Then, make your way to Ula for a beautiful sunset Ula Experience dinner for Dhs500 per person.

Ula, Dukes Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 1am Mon to Thurs, 9am to 1am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 566 3041. uladubai.com