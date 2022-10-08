See an international act, toast to Wine Week and join us for an epic movie night…

We’ve blinked and it’s October, but fear not Dubai as we’re here to make sure the first week of this month is awesome. Whether it’s a tasty set menu, a live music night or a beauty pop-up, we’ve got all the best things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday October 3

Tuck into a tasty set menu of Chinese dishes

Sleek SHI restaurant on Bluewaters is celebrating its first birthday this week, presenting a set menu of its beloved Chinese dishes and a welcome drink for Dhs190 per person. The three-course menu features an appetizing selection of authentic Chinese dishes, starting with a selection of sushi, followed by dim sum to share and then a choice of either Taiwanese smoked sanpei chicken, grilled Chilean sea bass in honey sauce, or tofu and eggplant hot pot in black bean sauce. It’s available from October 3 to 9.

SHI, Bluewaters, off JBR, 1pm to 3.30pm and 6pm to 1am daily, Oct 3 to 9, Dhs190. Tel: (0)4 393 9990, shirestaurant.com

Shop your way around a beauty pop-up

Beauty Unbound is the name of Nakheel Mall’s experiential beauty pop-up, running until October 16. Here you can try out and shop from an array of the world’s top skincare, haircare and wellness brands all under one roof. test new products and shop for organic, sustainable, and cruelty-free skincare ranges from the likes of Elemis, L’Occitane and Ixora, while also attending insightful discussions with experts on trending topics in beauty and wellness. Upcoming sessions include a haircare masterclass by award-winning celebrity hairstylist Myriam Keramane of Myriam.K Paris on October 8 and a mental health session by wellness expert and founder of The LightHouse Arabia Dr Saliha Afridi on October 14.

Beauty Unbound, Nakheel Mall, until October 16. nakheelmall.ae

Tuesday October 4

Take a trip to Italy without leaving Dubai at wine week

It’s Wine Week at The Restaurant, Address Boulevard, which means you can take a trip to the rolling Italian vineyards without leaving Downtown Dubai. Indulge in a curated three-course menu paired with expertly selected wines for Dhs399 per person.

The Restaurant, Address Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, 7pm to 11pm, October 3 to 9, Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 561 8888, addresshotels.com

Check out a sultry new jazz night

Dinner and a show concept Papillon presents a new jazz night every Tuesday, with showstopping vocals from creative director Layla Kardan. The Parisian burlesque-inspired club promises live sets of sultry jazz sounds and delectable drinks and dining from 8pm to 11pm.

Papillon, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 8pm to 11pm, Tuesdays. Tel: (050) 252 4098, @papillondxb

Wednesday October 5

Sing along to The Man Who Can’t Be Moved as The Script perform live

Get ready to belt out some of your favourite The Script hits, as the Irish rockers land in Dubai this week. Taking to the stage at The Tent at Bla Bla, the three-piece band are set to delight audiences with their biggest hits including The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time, Superheroes and Hall of Fame. Tickets are sold out, but limited tables are still available.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, 8pm, Weds Oct 5. Tel: (0)45844111 blabladubai.ae

Keep the National Coffee Day celebrations going

If, like us, your love of coffee extends beyond National Coffee Day, then make your way to the duo of Dubai Hills gastro pubs – The Duck Hook and Hillhouse Brasserie – where innovate espresso martinis are Dhs35 until October 7. Aavailable individually or sampled as a flight of five, exciting flavours range from salted caramel, orange espresso, dirty chai, to peppermint and gingerbread.

The Duck Hook and Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Dubai Hills, until Oct 7, from Dhs35. Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com

Thursday October 6

Join us for a fun-filled movie night

Our very own Film Club is back at Raffles The Palm this Thursday. You bring your mates and loved ones, and get ready for an exclusive evening in the city’s most spectacular private cinema. This time, we’re showing cult classic musical, Grease. Tickets are Dhs220, including cinema snacks, three house drinks and a plush seat in the private cinema.

What’s On Film Club presents Grease, Raffles The Palm, 7pm, Thurs Oct 6, Dhs220. Tel: (0)4 248 8888, info.thepalm@raffles.com

Get a much-needed energy boost with The Elixir Clinic

Looking for a quick boost as the busy season returns? The Elixir Clinic’s VitaDrips and infusions are now available at The Extra Hour Spa at 25hours Hotel Dubai. Designed to replenish nutrients in the body, improve general mood and energy levels and enhance overall wellbeing, these IV drips work from the inside out for the ultimate rejuvenation. Pick from the likes of the Hydration VitaDrip, Anti-Aging Vita Drip or the Signature 25hours VitaDrip.

Exra Hour Spa, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, 10am to 10pm daily, from Dhs630. Tel:(0)4 210 2550 extrahourspa.com