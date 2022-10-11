Sponsored: The perfect combination of Brazilian panache and Lebanese innovation is back at Brunch Beleza…

Prepare your senses for a South American and Levantine affair as Li’Brasil relaunches the iconic sunset Brunch Beleza. At this sizzling Saturday fiesta, find yourself immersed in the tropical ambiance, with free-flowing food and drink served up to stunning views and the sounds of a live DJ.

What to expect

This Saturday brunch lets you lie in until the glorious time of 5pm, with a three-hour package taking place to perfectly co-inside with sunset. It’s a flavourful and fun experience, marrying Brazilian and Lebanese cuisines. Serving up a wide and wonderful selection of sharing style dishes – this blend of homey Lebanese culture and the exotic flair of Brazil is exactly what your Saturday needs.

Start your meal with fresh appetizers such as pineapple carpaccio or cheese manakish. Move onto the main event and enjoy authentic Li’Brasil Churrasco or a flavoursome grilled red snapper. To conclude on a sweet note, share your way through a tropical fruit salad, or ‘Pudim De Leite’ an authentic Brazilian flan.

The evening doesn’t have to end there either. Marvel at the setting as the sun dips below the horizon on the terrace, indulge in some shisha, or sit inside the beautiful restaurant as you enjoy this incredible extravaganza of cuisines.

The after party continues until midnight and guests can enjoy a great offer of buy one get one free on select drinks until 10pm. It’s all served up to brilliant live entertainment that keeps the funky vibes going all day long.

Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, Saturdays, 5pm to 8pm, after party 8pm to 10pm, Brunch Packages: Dhs328 with soft drinks, Dhs448 with house beverages, 50 per cent off for children aged 7 to 12, kids below six go free. Tel: (0)4 789 8866, @addressbeachresort

Images: Supplied