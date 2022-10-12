The Dubai-famous party brunch is making a capital debut this month…

A very different sort of garden party is heading to Little Soho, at the Al Ain Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, launching on Saturday October 22.

There’s no cucumber sandwiches, a complete absence of dainty pocrelain tea sets and very-little-to-no raised pinky fingers. The Secret Garden Brunch is a wild, alfresco-terraced fiesta — an enchanted party brunch born on the decks of Dubai’s famous Flair No.5. And now the secret is out, at large and at brunch in the emirate next door.

The Littlest Soho

Going down every Saturday betweem 1pm and 4.30pm, this new Abu Dhabi Corniche enclave of the Secret Garden Party brings the same energy to the UAE’s brunch-set, with live performances from a sax player, drummer, dancers and DJ.

Shhh, it’s a secret

The dining element of the brunch take the form of a four-course Mediterranean sharing menu, with unlimited drinks and cocktail stations positioned around the venue. The house package is Dhs299, the sparkling package is Dhs499 and the Champagne option is Dhs499.

After glow

And continuing the grand tradition of Secret Garden After Parties, if you’re not ready to let the good times go when the brunch ends — you can extend the affair with one of two 4.30pm to 8pm follow-on packaged. Pick up four house beverages for Dhs150, or enjoy a contination of the free-flow house beverage privialges for just Dhs250.

To secure your spot at what we’re certain will be the first of a forever sold out event, you’ll need to book on secret-parties.com in advance. Because some secrets are too good not to share…

Little Soho, Al Ain Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, from Dhs299. secret-parties.com

Images: Provided