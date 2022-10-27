This Saturday for one night only…

Having recently completed culinary side quests at Oak Room— the news that this house of fine gastronomy will now be hosting a one-off, four hands, six-course refined fusion dining experience, has got us more than a little excited.

The culinary clout behind the event is a collaboration between Great British food ambassador and Michelin-honoured rockstar chef, Tom Aikens, helmsman of Oak Room — and one of the leading lights of the Emirati cuisine scene, a true master of the East-West mash-up, chef Faisal Naser.

The ‘Nomad Dinner’ will be available to sample at The Abu Dhabi EDITION for one night only, Saturday October 29 — with packages available from Dhs500, there’s a soft pairing option from Dhs650 and wine pairing at Dhs750.

What’s On the menu?

The six-course menu begins with Oak Room’s famous grand dame entree — sourdough and marmite butter, and is followed by Loch Fyne oysters and housemade ricotta. Next up, Chef Faisal’s legendary local grilled prawns and corn tortellini pasta comes complemented by Chef Tom’s signature grilled lamb loin for the main course.

Your evening will end under the spell of a lemon granita trio created by Chef Faisal and the irresistible saffron poached meringue courtesy of Chef Tom.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, Saturday Oct 29 from 8pm, food only Dhs500, soft Dhs650, wine pairing Dhs750. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @OakRoomAbuDhabi

Images: Provided