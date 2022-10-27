The Ministry of Sound band will now play at a later TBC date in the capital…

Earlier in the month, we received the announcement that Amplified Music Festival will be coming to Abu Dhabi over the weekend commencing November 11.

Taking place at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, headliners for the event included OneRepublic, Ministry of Sound, and Cigarettes After S** (if you know, you know), but in an update announced today — we now know that the Ministry of Sound gig will be deferred to a still TCB later date.

There has also been a shift to the CAS performance that will now take place on Saturday, November 12. There are still a few tickets for the festival left, available to purchase on the livenation.me website. Single day access tickets are priced from Dhs149, Golden Circle from Dhs249.

The line up now looks like this:

OneRepublic: November 11

Built on a platform of poetic lyrics, musical craftmanship, catchy hooks, mastery over instruments, faultless vocals and a back catalog of unequivically anthemic sing-a-long-bangers — stadium rock outfit, OneRepublic make the perfect candidate to headline a music festival. We can’t wait to hear their gargantuan hits Apologize, If I Lose Myself, Counting Stars, and I Ain’t Worried pumping out of the ‘wall of sound’ style speakers.

Cigarettes After S**: November 12

Fresh from their instant sell-out, two-night stint at Dubai’s Hard Rock Cafe, bubblegum-emo, indie pop-rock three-piecce Cigarettes After S** will be bringing down the curtains on Abu Dhabi’s first Amplified Music Festival — in the most ambient soulful way. Their debut single Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby, was picked up by cult series The Handmaid’s Tale, and their top listened-to track Apocalypse, has (at time of writing) enjoyed almost half a billion streams.

Yas Links Abu Dhabi, November 11 and 12, tickets from Dhs149. livenation.me

Images: Instagram/Provided