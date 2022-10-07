Sponsored: Escape to Sharjah…

Culture vultures, soak in a whole day of art with Sharjah Art Foundation in Sharjah. The exhibitions are free to attend and perfect for the whole family.

Here’s a walkthrough of your day…

First Stop: Al Mureijah Art Spaces

Begin at Al Mureijah Art Spaces and explore the gallery’s new exhibition Pop South Asia: Artistic Explorations in the Popular. Showcasing South Asian contemporary art and culture, you can explore different themes and issues about the self and society through irony, play and humour. It’s on view until December 11, 2022.

While you’re there, visit Watch and Chill 2.0: Streaming Senses. The moving-image artworks feature a collection of artworks that explore the meaning of ‘sensing’ in the digital era and the relationship between technology and human perception that goes beyond the screen.

Before your next location, head to Fen Café & Restaurant or shop at Sharjah Art Shop for books, art publications, gifts and more.

Next stop: Rain Room Sharjah

Rain Room Sharjah is Sharjah Art Foundation’s unique, immersive experience that invites you to walk through a downpour of continuous rain without getting wet. Purchase tickets here.

Visit The Flying Saucer

Sharjah’s cool star-shaped building is a famous architectural landmark and is a meeting space for the community. The cafe around a sunken courtyard includes a library and multiple screening walls.

Next stop: Al Hamriyah

Shutterbugs will love Vantage Point Sharjah (VPS) with photographs showcasing the perception of social realities and the diversity of contemporary lives from multiple perspectives and present these realities through different forms of visual storytelling. It’s on view until December 11.

Coming soon

From October 21 to 30, Sharjah Film Platform returns with historical films, talks and panel discussions by filmmakers and industry professionals, concerts and more.

For bibliophiles, FOCAL POINT Art Book Fair takes place from November 25 to 27 at Bait Obaid Al Shams and is dedicated to supporting independent bookmaking from the region and around the world.

sharjahart.org