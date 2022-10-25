Sponsored: The best of Indian, Thai, and Japanese all under one roof…

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel is located in the heart of Dubai’s downtown district, Business Bay. Overlooking the water canal, the five-star hotel is one of the tallest in the world with awe-inspiring views of Dubai’s iconic skyline, an outdoor pool, a high-end spa, and 12 restaurants.

From Japanese noodles and sake to Wagyu beef and Thai sticky rice, here are three Asian restaurants worth checking out inside JW Marriott Marquis Hotel.

Rang Mahal

Dubai is not short of amazing Indian restaurants and Rang Mahal is no exception. Satisfy your cravings with the restaurant’s array of delectable dishes including traditional, Jain, and vegetarian recipes. While diners can enjoy a la carte dishes such as butter chicken, lamb rogan josh, and tandoori cottage cheese, Rang Mahal has a riveting lineup of weekly deals to be considered.

Limitless Mondays offer guests an unlimited selection of appetizers, mains, and desserts for Dhs195 per person for just food or Dhs300 paired with unlimited house beverages. Every Tuesday, Rang Mahal celebrates ladies’ night with live music, three drinks and a signature dish for Dhs150 per person. Plus every evening, guests can enjoy two signature beverages and one bite off the Naan Mahal menu for Dhs95.

Daily, 6pm to 12am. Tel:(0)4 4143000. @rangmahaldubai

Tong Thai

This authentic and vibrant eatery is reminiscent of street food dining in Thailand, including unique regional dishes and the classics. Between 6pm and 7pm, guests can opt for the early bird three-course set menu which features iconic dishes such as Tom Yum Kung and Phad Thai. On Wednesdays, Tong Thai showcases the best of Thai street food with High So, expect unlimited favourites like green curry and dumplings, and two hours of house beverages for Dhs300 (Dhs195 soft).

Celebrating Loy Krathong, the annual Thai lantern festival to give thanks to the goddess of water, Tong Thai will be hosting a four-course set menu on Wednesday, November 9 for Dhs225 per person.

Daily, 6pm to 12am. Tel:(0)4 4143000. @tongthaidubai

Izakaya

Located on the 5th floor, Izakaya is an authentic Japanese restaurant pairing an extensive menu with an edgy, sociable atmosphere. The menu offers tempura, sashimi, and signature rolls as well as Wagyu striploin served teppanyaki style. All of this can be accompanied with freshly-prepared Wasabi and an extensive selection of Japanese sake. When’s best to visit? Every Tuesday, guests can indulge in unlimited sushi and free-flowing bubbly for Dhs300 per person.

Daily, 6pm to 12am. Tel:(0)4 4143000. @izakayadubai

Images: Provided