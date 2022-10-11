Some 35 regional artists, designers and architects will exhibit at the free event…

The scenic Jubail island is the setting of choice for an immersive new design show, Art of Living, which celebrate regional talent across the disciplines of art, design and architecture.

Opening this weekend, Art of Living will run from 6pm to 11pm daily from October 15 until October 23, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the works of 35 diverse talents from across the Middle East. The creators, who hail from the UAE, Lebanon, Egypt and Qatar, each present their take on the celebration of “the depth and diversity of creative thought in the Middle East,” according to the organisers. The result is 22 projects, which range from artworks to installations, that dial into interpretations of the dual themes of ‘new traditions’ and ‘nature connection.’

Bringing their unique take on the diversity and blend of past-meets-present that the UAE has built its foundations on are acclaimed creatives such as Sidarth Menon, who founded DesignKraft to serve the regional design community; interior designer Gregory Gatserelia, who brings to life a moment in time in the aftermath of an unexpected accident with Post-Disaster Room; and Emirati designer Omar Al Gurg, who created his modern interpretation of a traditional Arabic majlis titled A Gathering Space.

Art of Living is free to attend but you must pre-register, with the exhibition taking place in the chic surroundings of Jubail Island Show Villas. You can find the location pin here.

Art of Living, Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 11pm, Oct 15 to 23, free. RSVP here