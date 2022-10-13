Sponsored: Habibi, come to Asil Dubai…

Prepare to soak up the glorious winter weather, experience the epitome of Arabian hospitality, and dine a fantastic fusion of nostalgic Lebanese dishes at the unforgettable Asil Dubai.

Located in the Rixos Hotel overlooking Ain Dubai, the Oriental Brunch at Asil takes place every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. With live entertainment, an outdoor terrace, and a rich Arabesque ambiance, the brunch serves a variety of Lebanese, Moroccan, and Turkish dishes with an Oriental twist.

Take in the breathtaking views of the skyline and tantalise your tastebuds with an exquisite balance of hot and cold starters such as corn on the cob with lavash crackers and the Asil brunch platter which is an assortment of Oriental rolls, seabass marine’, and stuffed mussels. Followed by an authentic Turkish pie also known as Mucever and Asil’s famous Manti (dumplings).

A tempting BBQ platter serves Turkish and Lebanese meats for mains while a clarinetist, DJ, and belly dancer will keep you entertained all afternoon with the finest oriental tunes. Craving something sweet? For dessert, Em Ali, made in the original way with mixed nuts and Maras ice cream, and Turkish lokma’s, drizzled with white and dark chocolate, sugar syrup, roasted hazelnuts; among many others.

Brunch prices start from Dhs199 for soft beverages and Dhs275 for house beverages.

Can’t make it this Saturday? The one-of-a-kind restaurant experience also hosts a live clarinet player and belly dancer every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Asil, Rixos Premium Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence. Saturdays 12.30pm to 4.30pm. Dhs199 soft beverages, Dhs275 house beverages. Tel:(0)4 520 0055. asilrestaurant.com /@asildubai