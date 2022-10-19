Once you find the entrance, you’ll never want to leave…

If, like us, you’re big fans of the dining scene at Jumeirah Al Naseem, then listen up. Hiding in plain sight, the alluring Blind Tiger is gearing up to open its doors at Turtle Lagoon in Jumeirah Al Naseem next month.

The new bar is set to be a stylish new addition to Dubai’s incredible nightlife scene, and will no doubt be a sought-after spot for a pre- or post-dinner drink. Located within the Jumierah Al Naseem Lagoon, Blind Tiger is a modern-era speakeasy that is set to bring a little after-dark amusement to the city.

The luxurious venue features emerald green hues with warm hints of Japanese opulence. It is set to be a sight to behold – once you do find it that is. The venue also boasts an outdoor terrace which will be perfect to soak in the moonlight and make the most of the beautiful winter weather.

Offering an array of immaculate drinks and mouth-watering bites, the menus have been carefully curated by expert mixologists who will be on hand to ensure that your beverage is replenished at all times. With a fantastic selection of creative cocktails such as the BT Boulevard which will feature shitake mushroom and chocolate vermouth.

There is also an extensive whisky menu on offer, which will be perfectly complemented by a wide variety of cigars and light nibbles to accompany your palate.

Blind Tiger, Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, bar will be open daily from 5pm to 2am, Tel: (800) 323 232 jumeirah.com, @blindtigerdxb

Images: Jumeirah Group