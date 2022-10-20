The Budapest hitmaker is back…

George Ezra is performing in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena tomorrow on Friday October 21. If you haven’t got your tickets yet, there are still a few that remain for the golden circle (for fans aged 16 and over) and gold category with prices starting from Dhs225.

Doors for the English singer-songwriter open at 7pm, with the Blame It On Me hitmaker taking to the stage at 8.30pm.

George Ezra has been blessing us with his instantly recognisable, soothing vocals since 2014, with chart-topping hits that you’ll never tire of hearing, including Shotgun, Budapest, and Paradise.

Growing up, George Ezra was inspired by the likes of Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley, and his upbeat, sunny songs have won over fans across the whole world and of all age groups.

Before his rise to fame, Ezra studied at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM) in Bristol in 2011 in

His first album Wanted on Voyage reached number three in the UK charts, featuring singles such as Blame it On Me, Budapest, and Cassy O. In 2018, his second album ‘Staying at Tamara’s’ was released along with hit singles Paradise and Shotgun. The following year, Ezra took home the 2019 BRIT award for British Male Solo Artist.

In 2021, before the release of his third album, Ezra and two of his best friends embarked on a three-month adventure walking from the southernmost part of England, Land’s End, to the very north of Scotland, John O’Groats. The journey was filmed and released as a documentary called ‘End to End’, including tracks from his latest album, Gold Rush Kid. Ezra described the journey as a life-changing experience that changed his perception on the world.

He’s currently on tour for Gold Rush Kid, which became his third consecutive number-one album in the UK and features summery tunes such as Green Green Grass, Anyone for You (Tiger Lily) and Manila. This will mark his second performance in the UAE, after performing in Dubai for the first time at a sell-out concert in World Trade Centre back in 2019.

Who else can’t wait to sing along with the soulful singer at tomorrow’s performance?

George Ezra live at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Friday, October 21, doors open 6pm. Tickets are priced at Dhs225 (gold), and Dhs395 (golden circle, only for 16 years and over). coca-cola-arena.com

Featured image: Getty Images