Come and spaghet it…

World Pasta Day is on Tuesday October 25, and in a city like Dubai there is an abundance of places to satisfy your pasta cravings.

Here are 17 places to spend World Pasta Day in Dubai.

Aprons & Hammers

It doesn’t matter if you are a lover of spaghetti, penne, or tagliatelle: Aprons & Hammer’s has an array of pasta options for you to dive into.This outlet has a showstopping seafood linguini, complete with calamari, shrimps, mussels and calms in a bisque sauce with fresh basil and parsley for Dhs116.

Aprons & Hammers, La Mer Central, Dubai, Sunn to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0)56 685 7404, apronsandhammers.com

Bake My Day

This popular beachfront destination serves Dutch and Belgian food, but it’s shaking things up for World Pasta Day. Diners can expect a special dish for all those wagyu fanatics made with fresh tomato sauce, slow-cooked wagyu and topped with cheese for Dhs100.

Bake My Day, JBR, Dubai, Sun to Thur 7am to 1am, Fri and Sat 7am to 2am, Tel: (0)4 243 7023, @bakemydaydxb

Bla Bla Dubai

Celebrate World Pasta day in an al fresco setting at Bla Bla’s scenic terrace. This venue is for lobster lovers, serving linguine with fresh Canadian lobster; topped with cherry tomatoes, red sauce, black olives, fresh chili and green herbs for Dhs155.

Bla Bla Dubai, JBR, 8am to 3am daily, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, @blabladubai

Bussola

Get yourself to Bussola for some authentic Italian dishes to commemorate World Pasta Day. An ideal option for vegetarians would be the fussiloni pasta, with fried eggplant, tomato sauce and smoked mozzarella. Or if your looking for something a bit more hearty, Bussola’s homemade pappardelle topped with ossobuco ragout sauce will do just the trick. A fan-favourite of the restaurant is the spaghetti ai fruity di mare, packed with Mediterranean seafood which will transport you to Sicily.

Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Mon to Fri 12pm till 3pm and 6pm till 11pm, Sat and Sun 12pm till 4pm and 6pm till 11pm, Tel: (0)4 586 7760, @bussola.jge

Eggspectation

This staple breakfast spot serves a unique pasta known as the ‘Blue Cheese Pesto Chicken.’ Cooked with penne and tossed in special pesto cream sauce, this pasta is served with chicken breast and the salty flavours of blue cheese. This dish will cost you Dhs62.

Eggspectation, City Walk, Al Safa, 7am to 8pm daily, Tel: (0)4 240 6877, eggspecation.com

Falla

Take a walk on the wild side this World Pasta Day with truffle black spaghetti. This dish comprises of black spaghetti, served with truffles, mushrooms, truffle and parmesan cheese for Dhs69.

Falla, La Mer Dubai, Mon to Thur 12pm till 1am, Fri to Sun 12pm till 2am, Tel: (0)4 339 5550, falla.ae

Filli Select

Feast on a fusion of Italian and Indian flavours at Filli, where we’re drawn to the inventive penne chicken tikka pasta. It’s penne pasta in delicious makhani sauce, chicken tikka and topped with parmesan and parsley.

Filli Select, La Mer, Dubai, Mon to Thur 10am till 1am, Fri to Sun 10am to 2am, Tel: (0)56 534 4988, filliselect.com

L’Antica Pizza da Michele

Naples is only a bite away with the dish ‘Sugo All’Arrabbiata’ at this City Walk restaurant. The simple combination of penne pasta, spicy tomato sauce, garlic and fresh pasta will satisfy even the most ardent pasta lover. Enjoy this dish for Dhs68.

L’Antica Pizza da Michele, City Walk, Al Safa, Sun to Wed 12pm till 11pm, Thur to Sat 12pm till 11.30pm, Tel: (0)4 224 0040, michelintheworld.com

L’Occitane Café

This family-friendly outlet is a perfect spot to celebrate World Pasta Day . For Dhs58, tuck into a classic penne arrabbiata; freshly made pasta with Picante spicy tomato and parsley sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.

L’Occitane Café, City Walk, Safa, Mon to Thur 9am till 11pm, Fri to Sun 9am till 12am, Tel: (0)4 346 1825, @loccitanecafe

Melenzane

Offering a fusion of classic Italian flavours with a modern twist, Melenzane serves a tasty bolognese for all the ragu meat lovers. Made with Sicilian-style meat, tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, fresh parsley and basil; this ragu is Dhs60.

Melezane, City Walk, Sun to Wed 12pm till 11.30pm, Thur to Sat 12pm till 12am, Tel: (0)4 252 2226, melenzane.com

Pizza Giuma

Come to Pizza Giuma for a taste of Napoli with their Tagliatelle Al Tartufo. Celebrate World Pasta Day with a wholesome bowl of tagliatelle pasta, with rich cream of truffle, topped with fresh basil for Dhs69.

Pizza Giuma, La Mer Central Laguna, Dubai, Sun to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sat 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0)50 533 4203, pizzagiuma.com

Said Dal 1923

Situated in City Walk, Said Dal 1923 is a firm favourite for chocolate lovers. However, they also offer a variety of savoury dishes. For example, the delectable ‘pistachio ricotta pasta;’ made with creamy pesto, is served over pistachio penne pasta. This dish is served with crunchy bread, fresh basil and cheese for Dhs65.

Said Dal 1923, City Walk, Dubai, Sun to Wed 9am to 12am, Thur to Sat 9am to 1am, Tel: (0)4 386 6644, said.it/locations/dubai

Sarabeth’s

A delicious shrimp spaghetti is hard to beat and Sarabeth’s makes a mean one. This dish combines spaghetti with authentic olive oil, fresh garlic, and red chilli, and tops it with basil and parmesan cheese. It’s Dhs89.

Sarabeth’s, Al Safa, Dubai, 7.30pm to 10pm daily, Tel: (0)4 344 9544, sarabeth.ae

Saya Café

If you have never been to this Instagramable outlet, this is your cue. Dive into this comforting spaghetti bolognese, topped with fresh parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes and basil leaves for Dhs75.

Saya Café, City Walk, 9am till 1am daily, Tel: (0)50 541 8373, @saya.brasserie

Urth Caffe

Dubai loves truffles on everything, and we are here for it. For Dhs59, you can feast on tagliatelle alfredo, with truffle cream, grilled chicken, mushrooms, basil, Parmigiano-Reggiano and homemade mozzarella at Urth Caffe.

Urth Caffe, Al Wasl Dubai, Mon to Thur 9am to 11pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 589 7413, @urthcaffedubai

Vibe Café

Whatever your vibing for World Pasta Day, this outlet has got you covered. Indulge in fettuccine with a variety of sauces; from green or red pesto to a creamy mushroom sauce. This iconic cafe also offers a rich beef Bolognese paired with rigatoni.

Vibe Café, DIFC and Al Was, from Dhs57, @vibeuae

Vinci Ristorante

Enjoy dinner and a view at Vinci, where you can indulge in delicious Italian food whilst taking in breathtaking views of Dubai’s beachfront. Opt for the hearty Pacheri pasta, made with homemade parmesan fonduta cheese, a natural egg yolk sabayon, air-dried bacon and fresh parsley for Dhs82.

Vinci Ristorante, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, 12pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)4 554 2050, thebeach.ae

Images: provided and social