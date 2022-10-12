Sponsored: The restaurant is legendary for its restaurant-to-night vibes…

Dubai’s vibrant fine-dining restaurant and chic hotspot Bagatelle has reopened its doors ready to show off its extensive makeover and a new enhanced menu offering fantastic French fare.

Executive Group Chef Timothy Newton has reimagined Bagatelle’s menu and introduced several dishes. Expect new starters, salads, pasta, raw meat and fish dishes bringing French Riviera flavours to the plate. The restaurant’s classic dishes, however, will remain.

Guests can start off with appetizers that include truffle pizza, crispy octopus with caper aioli, aubergine parmigiana with parmigiano reggiano cream and more.

From the raw dishes, there’s the Bagatelle tuna tartare with pepper dressing, black Angus tartare, Canadian lobster ceviche and more. There’s also a selection of the finest caviar by Kaviari.

On the salad and paste section, there’s a burrata salad with figs, wagyu cecina and pistachio crumb; chilled angel hair pasta, Kaviari baeri caviar and Piedmont hazelnut; whole Josper roasted lobster linguini in spicy tomato sauce and more.

On to mains, diners can indulge in grilled lamb rack, herb salt crushed chicken with tarragon and duck breast. For flavours of the sea, there’s whole coastal fish cooked with lemon leaves, pan-seared Scottish salmon, or grilled tiger prawns.

Don’t leave without trying one (or two) of the new desserts. The list includes homemade puff pastry with pink lady apples, Tahitian vanilla, apple caramel and a yoghurt sorbet; a William pear soufflé with brown butter ice cream and chocolate sauce; creme brûlée with figs and more.

While your palate will be singing with the flavours, guests can also expect a guaranteed good time with plenty of entertainment, delicious food and drink, and of course, plenty of dancing.

Bagatelle, The Fairmont Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Center Area, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 354 5035, @bagatelledubai

