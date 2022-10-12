Oysters, bubbly and Ain Dubai views…

We’re big fans of Dibba Bay, the only oyster farm in the Middle East. Founded in 2016 by Ramie Murray, Dibba Bay has become the primary supplier of fresh, juicy oysters to the UAE’s best restaurants. Alongside their shop in Fujairah, where the oyster farm is found, Dibba Bay has a shop and rustic seafood shack at Jumeirah Fishing Harbour 2 just a pebble’s throw from the ocean.

But oyster fans looking to get their fix can also now experience Dibba Bay on JBR, as the brand’s second Dubai seafood shack is now open – and best of all, this one is licensed.

For its newest location, Dibba Bay has set up shop just steps from the beach in the Sheraton JBR, meaning you can slurp down plump oysters while admiring the views of JBR, Bluewaters and Ain Dubai. Continuing the mission of promoting local seafood and sustainability, the shack serves its own glorious oysters, and you can take your pick from three sizes: No 2, No 3 and No 4, which can all be ordered as six or 12 and paired with signature condiments like shallot vinaigrette or the sun-kissed, which comes spiked with chili, turmeric and honey. Half a dozen of your favourite shucks are priced from Dhs89 while a dozen starts from Dhs159. Head down for sunset oyster hour from Monday to Thursday between 4.30pm and 6.30pm, where you can get oysters for as low as Dhs8 a shuck.

While traditionally served raw, the menu also extends to a selection of grilled oysters here (from Dhs159 for six), including the Kilpatrick, with beef bacon shallots and parmesan cheese; or Thai Kick, where oysters are cooked with ginger, lemongrass and coconut cream.

Away from oysters, the menu’s neat selection of additional dishes adopts the same local-first approach with salmon smoked locally by Salmontini and a locally produced burrata dish with fresh produce supplied by UAE farms.

It can all be washed down with a glass or bottle of wine or bubbles, specially curated to complement the tasting notes of the Dibba Bay oyster.

Race you there?