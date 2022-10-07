The Dubai Astronomy Group have stated that this is a rare event…

Astrophiles in the UAE, take note: there’s a spectacular partial solar eclipse taking place this month on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

According to the Dubai Astronomy Group, this is a rare event.

What is a partial solar eclipse? A partial solar eclipse is when the moon comes between the sun and the earth, with the moon partially covering up the sun. This occurs because the moon, sun and earth don’t align in a perfectly straight line and the moon casts only the outer part of its shadow – the penumbra, on earth.

For those of us looking at this event unfolding in the sky, it will look as if the moon has taken a bite out of the sun.

Want to see this astronomical event?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Astronomy Group (@dubaiastronomy)

You can join the Dubai Astronomy Group on the day of the astronomical event on Tuesday, October 25 at Al Thuraya Astronomy Center in Mushrif Park.

The event starts at 2pm, and prices start from Dhs30 per person. Book your tickets here.

During the event, you will see the eclipse’s different stages: starting, peak and end. The event will last three hours.

If you have images of this rare event, tag #whatondubai on your Instagram posts and we may feature you on whatson.ae

The Dubai Astronomy Center advises to not observe the solar eclipse without proper eye protection as this can cause permanent damage to your eyes.

Can’t make it to the event? Since the event is taking place during work hours on a weekday, Dubai Astronomy Group is live streaming the event here.

Other celestial events coming up this year

Leonids Meteor Shower

When: November 17 and 18

This meteor shower is an annual event active in the month of November peaking around November 17 and 18. The shower is called Leonids due to its radiance or the emergent point – from the constellation Leo.

Geminids Meteor Shower

When: December 13 and 14

One of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year takes place in December with a sighing of about 120 meteorites per hour at its peak. It takes place on December 13 and 14.

Images: Getty Images