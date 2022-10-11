By 2023, all patients will join a single, unified medical record system…

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced big changes for Dubai hospital records, which will come into effect in 2023. Announced by the DHA at Gitex 2022, which is currently taking place at Dubai World Trade Center, the health body has confirmed that all hospital patient records will move to a single, unified medical records system.

As reported by Gulf News, the process will be implemented by the end of 2022, with all patients integrated onto one electronic system. This means that if you have treatment at one hospital on one occasion, and another on a separate occasion, doctors and nurses will be able to access your electronic file, which will have all of your medical information safely stored.

The system, called NABIDH, was first introduced in late 2020, to give all patients unified medical records. In its first phase, a handful of Mediclinic hospitals on board, but by the end of this year, all Dubai hospitals will be brought into the system.

DHA introduces NABIDH, welcoming the future of healthcare excellence in Dubai. The project aims to provide every patient in Dubai with an electronic medical file, which is accessible across all health facilities in Dubai- public and private. pic.twitter.com/IYTyb7d3SG — هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) November 29, 2020

NABIDH will link with the UAE’s Riyati initiative, which was unveiled by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in December 2021 as the national unified medical record platform, with DHA, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and Emirates Health Services (EHS) all partnering on the initiative.

Combining the work of the NABIDH project in Dubai and the wider UAE Riyati project, medical practicioners will be able to access more than 9 million unified medical records across Dubai from 454 healthcare facilities.