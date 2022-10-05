Dubai residents have two more days to register all cohabitants: Here's how...
The registration process can be done online…
The Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced on Friday, September 23 that residents of Dubai must register all cohabitants in shared and private properties within two weeks. This applies to all homeowners, developers, property management companies, and tenants.
Residents have until Friday, October 7 to register their cohabitants’ details including address, Emirates ID or passport number, and date of birth. According to The National, once the process is complete, all cohabitants and family members will be included on the Ejari tenancy contract.
If you haven’t yet registered the details of your fellow housemates or family members, you can complete the whole process via the Dubai Real Estate Self Transaction (Dubai REST) app.
Download the app here: apps.apple.com (Apple) or play.google.com (Google Play).
Here’s how to register cohabitants in Dubai:
- Open Dubai REST App and login/register.
- Choose your role as “Individual” and login with UAE PASS for quick access
- Authenticate yourself via UAE PASS Application
- From the Dashboard, select the property where you are a tenant
- Select Manage co-occupants to proceed
- Select “Add More” to add Co-Occupants to the property where you are a tenant
- Enter the Emirates ID and date of birth of the co-occupant and select “verify”.
- Add all members of the family who are living in that property. To remove a co-occupant, select the delete icon and submit.
It has not yet been confirmed if there are any consequences for failing to complete the registration process within the given two-week deadline. We will keep you updated if any further information is provided by the DLD.
Images: Unsplash