The registration process can be done online…

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced on Friday, September 23 that residents of Dubai must register all cohabitants in shared and private properties within two weeks. This applies to all homeowners, developers, property management companies, and tenants.

Residents have until Friday, October 7 to register their cohabitants’ details including address, Emirates ID or passport number, and date of birth. According to The National, once the process is complete, all cohabitants and family members will be included on the Ejari tenancy contract.

If you haven’t yet registered the details of your fellow housemates or family members, you can complete the whole process via the Dubai Real Estate Self Transaction (Dubai REST) app.

Download the app here: apps.apple.com (Apple) or play.google.com (Google Play).

Here’s how to register cohabitants in Dubai: