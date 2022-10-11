The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear…

Christmas just came early. Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf The Musical is coming to Dubai this December. All the way from London’s West End, the musical will take place at the Theatre at Mall of the Emirates from Saturday, December 17 to Saturday, December 24.

SANTA! To get you in the festive spirit, there will be a total of 12 shows in the week before Christmas: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 3pm and 7pm; Friday at 11am and 7pm; and Saturday and Sunday at 11am and 3pm. The 80-minute long, must-see musical by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills is suitable for all ages and the perfect festive family experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art For All (@artforalluae)

Tickets will go on sale from Monday, October 17 with prices starting from Dhs100. While you may or may not be on Santa’s nice list, you can sign up for the waitlist to be the first to know once the tickets are live.

Fans of the movie will know what to expect. Originally released in 2003, the high-spirited story is about Buddy the Elf (played by Will Ferrell) on his quest to find his father after being accidentally transported to the North Pole in Santa’s sleigh as a baby, and brought up as an elf. The feel-good Christmas musical will feature performers from London’s West End and Dubai’s world-class performing arts and entertainment school, Diverse.

Elf The Musical, The Theatre at Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai. Saturday, December 17 to Saturday, December 24. From Dhs100. All ages welcome. Sign up for the waitlist: feverup.com

Images: Getty