First look: Miami-inspired Black Flamingo opens on Palm West Beach

We’re sure you’ll be flocking to this colourful spot…

Tired of your usual go-to restaurants for a fun dining experience? Then get Black Flamingo in the group chat, a gorgeous new restaurant and bar on Palm West Beach. The retro, Miami-inspired spot opens its doors on Monday October 31, and we’ve had a first look inside.

Bringing jaw-dropping Miami maximalism to the newly opened Radisson Beach Resort, its standout interiors feature details that draw you to every corner of the space. On the beach-facing terrace expect bright booths, verdant greenery and lively beats that welcome you for an evening of dinner that turns into drinks and dancing into the night.

The interiors are just as show-stopping, with the whole space designed to be photographed. Jewel-hued turquoise, purples and pinks dominate the velvet soft furnishings, the walls are decorated with vibrant pink neons and oversized flamingos, shimmering chandeliers and a printed patterned bar entertain the eyes every way you look.

But it’s not style substance. At the culinary helm will be star chef Reif Othman, who will present a fusion of Latin and Caribbean creole dishes. The flavour-packed menu will take diners on a journey across the islands and cities across the islands and cities of Latin American and the Caribbean, all enhanced with chef Reif’s signature disruptive flair.

Matching the tropical interiors and flavourful menu, expect a rotation of DJs and live music that fuses Afro beats, Reggaeton, Latin and R&B from all eras.

Black Flamingo is sure to have the city’s foodies flocking to its shores…