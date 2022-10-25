Sponsored: The tasting menu will only be available for a limited time…

When the craving for seafood hits, a visit to Fish Market is in order. If you’ve dined here before, there’s a new reason to swim on over with the launch of a six-course tasting menu.

The multiple-award-winning Fish Market’s new menu is curated by Mexican chef Ivan Vidal, the Executive Sous Chef, who has taken inspiration from the pacific coast of Mexico and his upbringing.

He inherited his love of cooking from his grandmothers, who he said were both great cooks, and was influenced by his father and grandfather who took him to new restaurants every weekend.

The restaurant in Deira is somewhat of a hidden gem and is the sister concept of the recently awarded Bib Gourmand Persian restaurant Shabestan. Its concept is simple and based on a market concept where guests can choose from fresh and ethically sourced produce.

Diners will then be able in their favourite vegetables to their basket; select their flavours sauces and sides to create their final dish. And of course, you’ll have the team on hand if you need help in pairing flavours. The team has recently installed a hydroponic farm in the restaurants which adds a farm-to-table concept.

During your dining experience, you can indulge in a shot de Caldo de Cameron, tuna ceviche tostada, crab and avocado chimichangas, traditional crispy shrimp taco and seabass fillet with chilli marinade with garlic rice and Mexican coast salad. To end your meal on a sweet note, there’s a traditional tres leches desert.

The six-course menu is priced at Dhs245, and for those who are fans of grape, a wine-pairing menu will also be available for an additional Dhs150.

Your dining experience will be paired with views of Dubai’s old quarter, heritage village and charming Dubai Creek.

Make your bookings on 04 205 7033.

Fish Market, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 205 7033. radissonhotels.com