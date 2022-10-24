Sponsored: London is only one bite away…

In true Dubai fashion everything is right on your doorstep, including all of your favourite flavours from London. The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai’s London Social Brunch is every foodie’s paradise, with 12 live cooking stations taking you on a culinary journey through Borough Market, China Town, Soho and more.

With iconic images adorning the walls, London paraphernalia, and live entertainment playing British anthems, the ambiance will transport you straight to UK soil.

What can you expect?

The London Social Brunch is back and bigger than ever, with new elements to keep even the most-seasoned bruncher on their toes. Explore the city’s multicultural and vibrant cuisine with its updated menu, featuring new and delicious dishes. Indulge in the spices of Chinatown or a British curry, as well as the nostalgic flavours of the traditional fish & chips and Yorkshire puddings.

You won’t be short of choice with a fresh seafood station complete with sushi, oysters and prawns. If you don’t fancy getting up, do not fret; as oysters can be served directly to your table with the new oyster server meandering through the restaurant.

Thirsty? Classic British cocktails will be at your disposal from the bar or the beverage trolley, which will ensure your glass always remains full. Alternatively, a lovely range of mocktails will also be on offer for all the designated drivers.

To take full advantage of Dubai’s gorgeous weather, the lawn area has been extended to maximise outdoor seating. Now that alfresco season is upon us, this stunning garden setting will allow guests to soak up Dubai’s winter sun. With a Pimm’s in hand, this London-inspired brunch will almost feel like British summertime.

Dive into this new and exciting brunch by selecting one of three packages: the Jubilee, Victoria, or Piccadilly. The non-alcoholic Jubilee package starts at Dhs395, or opt for summer cups, mixed house beverages, beer, wine, spirits, with the Victoria package costing you Dhs550. Go all the way with the Piccadilly package for Dhs695, which includes sparkling beverages.

London Social Brunch, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 for soft drinks, Dhs550 for house beverages, Dhs695 for sparkling. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com