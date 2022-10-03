A game of chicken we can cluck with…

What do Dhs1 chicken wings, UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev and 24 hour, seven-days-a-week business hours have in common? Admittedly not much, but these disparate thematic spheres will find themselves in conjunction on October 7, for the grand opening of Wingstop’s new outlet is located on Abu Dhabi’s Airport Road.

This, what will be Abu Dhabi’s first 24/7 Wingstop outlet — a solitary light in the mission to fix those post-club 3am chicken cravings, will be located at Building P2210 on the central capital thoroughfare (or for the mystery averse among you, you can find the Google maps location here).

The doors are set to open at 6pm and the Dhs1 meal is available to the first 100 customers from 7pm. If you’re lucky enough to chick-in on time, and reach the top of the pecking order, you can feather your own nest with a six-piece combo for just a single dirham.

Wingstop offers 10 different spice levels from ‘lemon pepper’ all the way to the incendiary-charged ‘atomic’. And it’s more than just wings, you can also pick up sides, burgers, wraps, rice bowls, and tenders.

UAE Fried Chicken (UFC)

We’re still not 100 per cent sure why, but fight fan favourite Muhammad ‘The Punisher’ Mokaev will be present at the launch (because protein? Or spicy?) — but even if Wingstop is just taking advantage of the fact that he’s of course in town as part of the fight card for UFC 280 taking place at Etihad Arena on October 22, that’s still a bout we want to be part of.

The promising young fighter, who recently set the record for the most takedowns in a three-round UFC flyweight bout will be conducting meet and greets, although we suppose with all that delicious chicken wing action going on, it’s more fairly termed an eat, meet and greet.

Talking about plans for more such stores ahead of this Abu Dhabi location’s launch this week, Ayub Khan, Wingstop’s Country Manager for the UAE said: “We hope to launch more 24/7 outlets in the UAE“.

Come on down

In addition to Dhs1 chicken and mixed martial artists — there’s also an opportunity to win merch and gastronomic gifts with a spin the wheel activity.

Building P2210, Abu Dhabi Airport Road. wingstop.ae

Images: Provided