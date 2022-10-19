Sponsored: Back-to-back beach volleyball events will see some of the biggest names in the business take to the sand in Dubai…

Are you curious about trying a new sport? Or perhaps beach volleyball is already an area of interest to you. Either way, you need to get yourself down to Kite Beach later this month, as a duo of back-to-back beach volleyball events hit the sand.

For the first time on Volleyball World’s Beach Pro Tour calendar, not one but two successive tournaments will grace the sands of Kite Beach with some of the biggest names in the businesses competing. Taking place in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, the events will take place from October 22 to 25, and again from October 27 to 30, during which 24 of the world’s highly-rated teams per gender will go head-to-head in battle for the two titles.

But it won’t just be about watching the games, the Beach Pro Tour Dubai Challenge events will also see professionals and athletes host insightful clinics, giving their professional advice on the sport, and how it can foster an active and healthy lifestyle. The expert-led clinics will take place at 7pm on October 21, 8am on October 25, 7pm on October 26 and 8am on October 30.

It’s set to be an enthralling duo of weekends as the most active weekends on the worldwide tour take place in Dubai, with Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor describing the Dubai weekends as ‘unlike any other of our stops on the Beach Pro Tour.’

Those who can’t make the festival-style beach events later this month can stream all the action on Volleyball TV, with one month access for free when you sign-up.

Sign up and find out more via volleyballworld.com