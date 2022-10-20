We have just a month to go until the FIFA World Cup…

Heading to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup? If you’re a music fan you’ll be thrilled to know about this entertainment venue in Doha and its star-studded line-up.

The late-night venue, World Club, is set to open at W Hotel Doha in West Bay. It will open its doors on November 21, a day after the official opening of the world’s biggest sporting event.

The high-energy venue will bring all FIFA fans together with a number of musical artists set to perform over 30 days. The fun starts at 10pm.

The venue has just announced its first musical talent who will be performing. The popular names include Lil Baby, Ludmilla, Jason Derulo, Peggy Gou, Craig David, Pete Tong and more global performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The entire line-up of performers will be available here.

The Grammy-winning musical artist Lil Baby will be celebrating his 28th birthday with an intimate concert the venue performing his re-make of the Tears for Fears song, Everybody Wants to Rule the World which is part of the official FIFA World Cup soundtrack.

At the moment, Jason Derulo is performing on Tuesday, November 22; Craig David on Friday, November 25; Ludmila on Thursday, December 1; Lil Baby on Saturday, December 3 and Peggy Gou on Monday, December 5. The artist performing at the club on opening night has not been announced yet.

The high-energy venue is guaranteed to bring football fans together where they can revel in their shared passion for football and music.

Speaking about the venue, Todd Allen, Global Vice President of Marketing at Budweiser stated, ‘It’ll be the place where fans can continue the tournament celebrations with world-known performers.’

Tickets for an evening range from Dhs300 to Dhs2020. Space is limited so if you want to see your favourite stars and party with other fans, make your bookings in advance on budworldclub.com.

Images: Getty Images and supplied