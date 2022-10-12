Sponsored: The award-winning dinner and a show is not to be missed…

Whether you’re a long-time resident, brand new to Dubai, or just here for a while, award-winning dinner and a show concept Billionaire needs to be on your Dubai bucket list. Situated in Downtown Dubai, the luxe venue puts on an unforgettable performance, both on-stage and off.

Talent is sourced from around the globe, bringing in acts that have appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, Spain’s Got Talent and The X-Factor. The wow-worthy performances have to be seen to be truly appreciated, and your experience is guaranteed to be a memorable one.

Gastronomy reigns supreme at Billionaire, with a fresh and authentic menu of new Asian and traditional Italian cuisines. Using the finest ingredients, celebrity chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu has devised an extraordinary selection of dishes to complement the dazzling action on stage.

Known as the Masters of Extravaganza, Billionaire’s team of creative talent are highly trained in creating a unique evening, full of twists and unexpected surprises, under the creative lead of Montse Moré, Billionaire’s Artistic Production Director. The live show uses state-of-the-art digital mapping and the most talented singers, dancers and acrobats to deliver a one-of-a-kind performance.

Ideal for any kind of celebration – large or small – Billionaire can host groups of four up to 170 people. If you have a special event, the team will curate a bespoke evening to suit your requirements, whether you’re gathering with friends, or throwing a big private bash.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tuesday to Sunday, 9pm to 2am. Tel: (0)56 678 3357. @billionairedubaiofficial / billionairesociety.com