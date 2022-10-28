Sponsored: Al fresco season is upon us…

Vibes by the Bay has landed at Dubai Festival City Mall, bringing tasty food trucks, a fun-filled market, family-friendly activities and a dazzling aquatic circus experience to an all-encompassing, 7-month pop-up.

What to expect?

Located at the heart of the waterfront, HOTSPOT is a carefully curated market that invites you to peruse a variety of products from local brands. Indulge in some well-deserved retail therapy with unique jewellery, home decor, clothing and deli delights.

Once you have worked up an appetite, refuel with delicious treats from the array of Food Trucks at your fingertips.

The little ones will not be short of things to do with the Kid’s and Pets’ Zone. Parents can take a moment to kick back and relax while their kids play in the kid’s zone. There is also be an opportunity for children to meet their favourite animals, including alpacas, puppies, parrots, rabbits and plenty more.

Making their Dubai debut, the world-renowned Fontana circus show has now set up shop at Dubai Festival City. Showcasing their extraordinary aquatic musical performances, this is a truly iconic, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Running from now until May 2023, Vibes by The Bay is a magical experience for all ages, and best of all it’s free to enter. There are some elements you’ll need to purchase tickets for, such as the pet zone, for which tickets cost just Dhs25 for adults and Dhs20 for kids, and the incredible Fontana show, where tickets are priced from Dhs90.

Vibes by the Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, daily until Wednesday May 5 2023, free, vibesbythebay.com