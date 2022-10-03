These are sure to fill your scream-o-meter…

The spooky season is upon us and for some (brave) people, that means watching horror flicks… a lot of horror flicks. And of course, there are plenty of horror films being released this Halloween – some that are family-friendly, and others, well…we’re not even sure if the adults will be able to get through it.

Here is a list of horror films to watch this spooky month

Cinema

Halloween Ends

The final instalment of the Halloween franchise set four years after Halloween Kills finds Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson and finishing her memoir. Michael Myers has not been seen. When a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it sets off a cascade of violence that forces Laurie to confront an evil she cannot control for one last time.

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Will Patton, Kyle Richards

Release date: October 13

Tickets: Book here

Prey for the Devil

With the rise in demonic possessions, The Roman Catholic Church reopens special schools that train priests in performing exorcisms. Although nuns are not allowed to perform the ritual, a professor recognizes Sister Ann’s gifts. Therefore, she is thrust into the battle for a young girl who is possessed by a demon who also happened to torment the Sisters’ mother years ago.

Starring: Colin Salmon, Ben Cross, Virginia Madsen

Release date: October 27

Tickets: Book here

Netflix

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

A Halloween-hating family moves into a small town that loves the festive eve. The father and daughter team up when the daughter accidentally releases an evil spirit that wreaks havoc on the town by bringing all the decorations to life.

Starring: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland

Release date: October 14

The School for Good and Evil

Based on the book of the same name, The School for Good and Evil finds best friends Sophie and Agatha on opposing sides of an epic battle when they are swept away to a magical school where heroes and villains alike are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.

Starring: Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishbourne

Release date: October 21

Series

The Midnight Club

Terminally ill patients at a hospice gather every night at midnight to tell each other ghost stories. They make a pact that whoever dies next will send a message or sign from beyond the grave.

Starring: Annarah Cymone, Heather Langenkamp, Iman Benson

Release date: October 7

Netflix series and movies can be found here.

Images: Stills