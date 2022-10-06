Sponsored: Team St Trop till we drop…

Located along our city’s own Riviera, Dubai Creek, on the grounds of Park Hyatt’s waterfront garden estate, Twiggy by La Cantine brings a sophisticated Provencal breeze to the locale.

It’s always a popular choice with the city’s on-trend-set and its best-informed foodies, its garnered royal favour too — counting His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum amongst its hall of distinguished diners.

Twiggy offers year-round reason to fall in love with its beautiful blend of restaurant and beach club. There’s the multiple award-winning Mediterranean menu, effortless cool Côte d’Azur swagger, picturesque lagoon, faux bleached-sand beach, enticing promotions, craft mixology and dreamy skyline views. But it’s the cooler months, where the venue is really able to show off its dazzlingly colourful range of experiences.

Lagoony tunes

From now until next summer you’ll be able to enjoy the serenade of a live DJ from midday all the way to sunset at the 100m temperature controlled infinity lagoon.

The soundtrack to your tan-topping, menu-hopping, classy lounger flop and dropping includes atmospheric beats artfully tailored to fit the afternoon’s laidback-luxe mood.

The best date nights and mate nights

Nice (in France) is nice but it’s a bit far to go for a fun Friday night out. The restaurant at Twiggy by La Cantine — styled in alignment with 60s glitz and the unashamed glamour of the French Riviera’s most iconic waterfront haunts — is much more accessible, equally as enchanting, and requires no Schengen visa approval process.

On ‘la carte‘ you’d find fine French classics, a master class of Mediterranean fare, dainty sushi platters and exquisitely finessed nibbles. And over the weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), from 7.30 there’s a DJ spinning hand-curated tracks to go back-to-back with the culinary sampling. And as the cinematic backdrop to your evening, the twinkling lights of the Creek’s chic skyline.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Club Street, Port Saeed, Dubai, lagoon open daily from 9am to sunset, restaurant open daily from 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. twiggy.ae

