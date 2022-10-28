Sponsored: The central attraction massive cash prize foosball competition…

Fancy yourself as a bit of an undiscovered De Bruyne? An under-the-radar Ronaldo? Could have made it in the big leagues if it wasn’t for that *gestures legwards* hammy injury at the academy? Have we got the newsflash for you…

As part of the build-up towards the beautiful game’s biggest stage, Wafi City has put your name at the top of their team sheet.

Shopping goals

Between October 15 and November 15 in Wafi City’s Central Atrium, one of the city’s biggest and best-loved leisure destinations is hosting a festival dedicated to the love of football. ‘Wafi in the Game’ includes 10 football skills stations for you to test out your tekkers and show off that Sao Paolo samba style. People taking part in these interactive activations will gain access to a raffle, where one lucky winner will walk away with a massive Dhs25,000 in cash.

It also features opportunities to show just how much Messi-ness you can bring to the table, with a grand foosball (that’s table football for the uninitiated) competition.

Visitors to the mall can take place in a championship competition, hosted by Emirates Table Soccer Federation (ETSF), and for winners — there will be instant, daily and weekly opportunities to win. And best of all? It’s completely free to play and enter.

League tables

Prizes up for grabs include luxurious hotel stays, sought after dining vouchers, gym and fitness club memberships, pamper days and spa treatment vouchers, alluring pool passes, red hot movie tickets and lots lots more from participating partners Raffles, Sofitel, Wafi Restaurants, Pharaohs’ Club, Cleopatra’s Spa, VOX Cinemas, and Magic Planet.

Each time you play, bang one into the back of the net and win your match, you finesse your way to success and multiply your chances for winning the ultimate, golden boot, top corner giveaway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wafi City (@waficitydubai)

And for whoever ends up being crowned a king or queen of the spinning bars, a place in the UAE squad for the Gulf Cup Table Soccer Championship awaits.

Just remember, real winners don’t spin the bars. See you on the terraces.

Wafi City, October 15 and November 15 (football skills daily from 11am to 9pm, foosball competition daily from 5pm to 9pm), free. @waficitydubai

Images: Provided