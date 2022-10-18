Sponsored: The weekend-long event is about so much more than just cars…

Dubai’s biggest Porsche event, Icons of Porsche, is set to return to Dubai Design District for its second edition on November 26 and 27, with an even bigger and better line-up to look forward to. The inaugural event in 2021 saw thousands of car enthusiasts in attendance, but the weekend-long event is about so much more than just cars.

This year, the Safari theme will have attendees see Porsche in a new light, showcasing the adventurous side of the brand, and highlighting the unique off-roading capabilities of the Cayenne, celebrating its 20-year anniversary. The 17,000 sqm outdoor event will host the biggest display of classic Porsches anywhere in the region, as well as Instagrammable artwork installations from renowned artists, popular F&B vendors and talented entertainment acts, including multi-instrumentalist Walter Scalzone, turntable talent Dj Lituik, and award-winning pianist Aleksandra Kristic.

To make the event even more exciting, the festival will be split into five distinctive thematic zones. Visitors will be able to explore the Adventure Camp, Community Village, Design Factory, Electric Field and Art Valley. The unique galleria will feature brilliant artworks from renowned international and local artists including Chris Labrooy, who have all been inspired by Porsche.

Owners of classic Porsches will be able to enter their prized motors for the chance to go home with the Classic Car Award, and car fanatics can enjoy meet and greet opportunities with racing heroes such as Mark Webber. While for the little ones, the family-friendly event will host pedal car driving, Porsche 4Kids Club with arts & crafts and much more.

Throughout the two-day festival, a photography competition will run where contestants will need to capture ‘Cars, Community and Culture in one shot’. The deciding jury includes renowned photographers Rene Staud and Florian Mueller, who will shortlist the top 10 entries, before picking one lucky winner to be featured on Porsche’s social media pages and win an epic prize.

Offering something for everyone, the free-to-attend event welcomes all for a fun and exciting day out, from classic car owners to automotive enthusiasts and experience seekers. Attendance is free, all you need to do is register via IconsofPorsche.com/register

Icons of Porsche, Dubai Design District, Dubai, Saturday November 26 to Sunday November 27, 4pm onwards. iconsofporsche.com