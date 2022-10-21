Sponsored: Fine Japanese dining, daring entertainment, and unlimited drinks…

Taking place every Tuesday from October 11, the contemporary-meets-traditional Japanese restaurant and nightclub is spicing up your week with the launch of their new event: Red Room.

Located at Intercontinental Hotel in Dubai Marina, entry to the evening is Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs300 for gents. This is inclusive of two hours of free-flowing drinks (including sparkling) and two courses from the eclectic set menu from 8pm onwards.

Throughout the night, guests will be transported to the sights, sounds, and energy of Tokyo with an exquisite multi-sensory dinner and a show. Daring performances including acrobatics, singers, and dancers will take to the stage for a night of pure pleasure.

What’s on the menu? Guests can choose from a range of tuna maki, Yakitori chicken wings, cod yorokke to start. Followed by tofu tempura, sea bream, or beef tenderloin served with a fried rice, spicy cucumber, or noodles. Or for those with a sweet tooth, you can swap out the starter for either a cheesecake, chocolate fondant, or ice cream.

The restaurant is known for its disruptive themed nights and Tuesdays at Red Room will be no exception. The lineup of weekly events also includes Kabuki Brunch which is a double brunch on Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm and 8pm to 11pm; Tokyo Vogue ladies night every Wednesday at 8pm with classic ‘kabuki’ style entertainment; and Bau Bau Boujie, a hiphop themed evening brunch on Thursdays from 8pm.

KOYO, Intercontinental Hotel, Tuesday to Saturday 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 566 4088. koyodubai.com / @koyodubai