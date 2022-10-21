Sponsored: The brand returns to its roots for a sweet new campaign that’s all about indulgence…

Mövenpick Hotel & Resorts know their food, and as we move into the new season, the brand is all about inspiring your next getaway through gastronomy-themed guest experiences thoughtfully curated to feed and enrich the soul. As such, it presents its tastebud-tingling global campaign, Hotels to Indulge.

Inspired by post-pandemic travellers’ needs for more thoughtfully curated experiences on holiday, as well as a balance of wellness and indulgence, Mövenpick looks to elevate its guest experiences while inviting those travelling for business and pleasure into a world of endless playful possibility.

With Hotels to Indulge, Mövenpick reminds guests that it’s the ultimate destination for food culture that brings people together. Whether that’s over a power meeting or a family reunion, it’s an important reminder to us all that magical culinary moments are just one bite away.

“Mövenpick does premium hotels but also delicious chocolate, ice cream, coffee and wine,” says Jean-Guilhem Lamberti, Chief Creative Officer, Accor, discussing the vision of the Hotels to Indulge campaign.

As part of the global campaign, those checking-in to Mövenpick properties in the Middle East can look forward to exclusive tasty treats. In partnership with famed pâtissier Eric Lanlard, an exclusive Mövenpick Chocolate Hour concept designed by the ‘Cake Boy’ will also be offered at selected regional properties across 15 hotels and resorts in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey that will surely surprise and delight guests.

“Mövenpick, deeply understands the pleasure that a touch of culinary artistry can bring,” said Eric Lanlard, aka Cake-Boy. “It is undeniable that food experiences while traveling create powerful memories.”

