Example will now Kickstart Club Social on Saturday October 29…

Heading to Club Social at Yas Links Golf Course this weekend? Take note as there have been some last-minute updates to the line-up. Due to health reasons, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has pulled out of his performance at Yas Links Golf Course on Saturday October 29. But it’s not all bad news, as replacing the English rocker will be UK rapper, Example. Tickets for the Saturday gig will now be priced at Dhs50, available from 7.30pm tonight via tickermaster.ae and platinumlist.net.

Organisers have promised that Liam Gallagher’s concert will be postponed to a later date, with more details set to be revealed soon. Festival-goers who have already purchased tickets for Saturday will be able to use their ticket for the rescheduled Liam Gallagher concert, as well as attending Saturday’s show for free.

Those who wish to receive a refund can do so via contacting their ticket booking agency.

The new line-up

Friday October 28

Warming up the crowd on opening night, DJ Pinkfish will be hitting the decks running with a set list full of his trademark funky, deep-disco beats. You’ll also be able to get involved with a BOGOF (buy one get one free) deal on select refreshments between 7pm and 9pm.

Brit-pop-rock indie outfit Kaiser Chiefs, are probably best-known for their debut, claxon for moshpits, hit I Predict a Riot. Named after a South African football team, the band have been making music since 2000 (two decades now!). Other hits you’ll recognise include Ruby, Everyday I Love You Less and Less and Never Miss A Beat.

Also on Friday’s lineup are electro-banger G-unit, Clean Bandit, who have a string of catchy tunes that we can’t wait to hear. They’ll be performing a DJ set but we’re still hoping we get to hear some of the big ol’ choooons from their back catalog, hits such as Symphony, Rockabye (when Sean-a Paul said “daily struggle, we felt that) and Rather Be, to name a few.

Wait, there’s more. Hold onto your panic-purchase festival hats, because locally-based superstar selector, DJ Nuffsaid will be leading the afterparty charge, bringing the noise until 2am in the morning.

Saturday October 29

Doors will open at 5pm on Saturday with happy hour deals until 7pm and then DJ Pinkfish is back for more with a two-hour set from 7pm to 9pm.

At 10pm, expect the Club Social stage to come alive with the sounds of Brit rapper, singer, songwriter and producer, Example. Fans will want to Stay Awake for this energetic set of smash hits like Changed The Way You Kissed Me and Last Ones Standing.

Once again, firm favourite DJ Nuffsaid will take to the decks to close out the show, spinning until 2am.

Sunday October 30

The schedule for Sunday remains unchanged, with a brunch package and the final day of musical magic devoted to a ‘Battle of the Bands.’ Club Social is handing the stage over to emerging homegrown talent for what will be a fan-packed proving ground of tomorrow’s potential superstars.

Get your tickets via ticketmaster.ae