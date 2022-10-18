Sponsored: Dine on Arabic and Armenian flavours at Vaga…

Looking for a new lunch spot for you and your crew? Explore a fusion of Arabic and Armenian cuisines at Vaga, with their specially curated new lunch menu, the brainchild of top chef Sufyan Al Kebata. This stunning upscale restaurant is a nirvana for all foodies, drawing inspiration from the rich history of Armenia and Arabia.

Nestled in the heart of Bluewaters island, your Instagram will be popping after visiting this outlet, with its iconic views of the JBR and Marina skyline, and picture-perfect Ain Dubai backdrop.

Their new lunch menu explores the links between Arabic and Armenian cuisine, combining their flavours and heritage into an exciting menu for guests. For Dhs110 diners can enjoy a three-course lunch with a soup, starter and main course served every day from 12pm to 4pm.

If you’re ready to fully dive into Armenian flavours, opt for the ‘Itch Salad’. This dish, made with bulgar, chilli, onion, tomato, and cumin, will transport you to Armenia.

Diners simply cannot miss Vaga’s show-stopping main courses, which include the honey-glazed black Angus beef skewers. If you’re veggie, do not fret as there are a multitude of veggie-friendly dishes, like the delicious vegetarian tagine, created with the most authentic ingredients.

Their “Lahmajoon”, comparable to the Italian pizza, combines lamb mince, tomato, onion, parsley and chilli, all topped on a crispy doughy base. End your meal on a sweet and fresh note with a mango carpaccio, served with coconut sorbet.

Even if you’ve dined here for dinner, a lunchtime meal is a fresh culinary experience, with exclusive daytime dishes including burrata with zaatar pesto; the Armenian pizza with triple cheese, truffle and chives; and a sweet mango carpaccio with coconut sorbet.

Vaga, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Mon to Sun 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)56 800 0990, vagadubai.com