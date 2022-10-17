Sponsored: History, heritage and a warm welcome await…

If there’s one thing that Dubai is known for, it’s the captivating skyline. And here at Ninive’s gorgeous outdoor space, that’s exactly the views you will get and since the cooler season is here, it’s a must-visit.

The Middle Eastern restaurant and cocktail bar is located at the foot of the famous Emirates Towers. It reflects a relaxing Islamic majlis atmosphere that allows you to sit back with loved ones as you soak in all the vibes.

The decor is created by London design studio Pirajean Lee and adds to the beautiful atmosphere with twinkly lights, palm trees and arabesque lanterns. Harmonious shades of dark red, pink-gold and bronze dominate and come together seamlessly bringing together the desert and Dubai’s futuristic style.

All your senses are activated here at Ninive. Powerful aromas fill the air answering your question about whether the food on offer matches the pretty vibes.

RIKAS Corporate chef, Gilles Bosquet is a world cuisine aficionado who has trained at Gordon Ramsay’s cooking school in Hong Kong. The chef has bought his skills to this Dubai venue, crafting a menu that will take you on a journey across Arab cuisine from Iran to Syria, Turkey, North Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Guests can delight their palate in a Moroccan tajine, Libanese fatayer (meat pie) or corn-fed chicken with tahini, lemon and spices. There’s also taktouka (Moroccan roasted peppers dipped in a sauce), manti – a meatball dish from Turkey, a spicy marinated sautéed lamb and Iraqi tashreeb (braised lamb cooked with spices and lemon).

The cultivated experience at Ninive is rounded off with its catchy playlist and its service with a smile.

If this sounds like an evening you want to spend in Dubai make a booking with the team on book@ninive.ae or call on 04 326 66105.

Ninive, Emirates Towers Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sun to Thu 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 326 66105. ninive.ae

Images: Ninive