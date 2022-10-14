From street art to never-before-seen hidden gems, here are the best photos of the UAE this week…

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your photos with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post. Note: It has to be on your grid in order for us to share it.

Atlantis The Royal…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Ahmed (@mohdrizls)

DIFC street art…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙉𝙖’𝙪𝙛 | Dubai (@nowfalnawas)

Twisted bridge over Dubai Water Canal…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by لورن (@travel.lrn)

Hidden gems…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴍᴜʜᴀsɪɴ ᴘᴀʟʟɪᴋᴋᴀʟ (@mhsnpkl)

Iconic Dubai fountain show…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Mathew – Dubai (@mat_gec)

Lights, camera, action…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A L J V D (@aljvd)

Serenity at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by edyta.kleszcz (@edyta.kleszcz)

Images: Social