Pics of the week: Your best photos of the UAE
From street art to never-before-seen hidden gems, here are the best photos of the UAE this week…
Atlantis The Royal…
DIFC street art…
Twisted bridge over Dubai Water Canal…
Hidden gems…
Iconic Dubai fountain show…
Lights, camera, action…
Serenity at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque…
