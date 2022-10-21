Pics of the week: Your best photos of the UAE

The most photogenic country in the world?

Alfresco season is upon us…

The iconic Burj Khalifa…

Take a stroll around The Pointe…

Star-gazing in Abu Dhabi’s stunning desert…

Dawn in Dubai Marina…

This is your cue to visit The Palace Downtown…

Explore the street art at La Mer…

Picture perfect views from Dubai Creek Harbour…

Camels taking a bath in Ras Al Khaimah…

Camels taking a bath in Ras Al Khaimah…