If you love food, Dubai is the best place to be as it is jam-packed with some of the best restaurants. To help you continue your culinary journey, Raddison Hotels have launched a new app called Taste my UAE where you can snap up discounts every time you dine.

The dining loyalty program has great offers and benefits across all UAE Radisson hotels. In short, the more you dine or drink at one of the participating venues, the higher up the ranks you climb and get more benefits.

How does it work?

When you first join, you will start on the Foodie tier which will get you a 25 per cent discount on your food and beverage consumption. Collect points to reach the Foodie Plue tier which will give you a 30 per cent discount. The next tier is Foodie Elite which will give you a 35 per cent discount on your total bill.

What are some of the restaurants you can dine at?

Diners will be able to indulge in a number of diverse dining options from fresh seafood to craft burgers, grills, spicy Asian food, delicious Italian pasta and more.

You will be able to dine at a number of iconic restaurants with the app including Michelin-recognized Shabestan at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek; The Fish Market; Certo at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City; OUIBar + Terrace at Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis; Fire Lake Grill House & Cocktail Bar at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront; and many more venues spanning the UAE.

A number of bars and lounges are also on the list. You can find all the participating venues listed on the app.

The best news? Taste my UAE app is free to download and available on iOS and Android.

Images: Radisson Hotels