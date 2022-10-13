W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island is always in pole party planning position…

The iconic curves of W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island’s external structure do a lot more than posing as a sultry architectural backdrop to the motorsport action over the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

It’s a non stop trackside extravaganza of various F1 fiestas, with big BHP brunching, superstar DJ dance parties, luxurious pool-propping, celebrity studded soireeing, world famous bar pop-ups and of course, the return of the Rich List Party. Ready? Start. Your. Engines.

Brunching with… Garage

This multi-kitchen venue offers a notoriously B.I.G. brunch as standard weekend operation, and there was never any chance they were going to downshift for what is undoubtedly one of the wildest Abu Dhabi weekends of the year. They’ve gone B.I.G.G.E.R – because of course they have, with champagne packages, caviar, oyster trolleys, live DJ accompaniment and a terrace with thunderous trackside views.

The Friday November 18 event unfolds from 1pm to 4pm, prices start at Dhs700 (for house), with a ‘bubbles on the terrace’ package for Dhs1,400. It comes backed by the sounds of DJ Flippside.

There are two Saturday November 19 seatings 12.30pm to 3.30pm (with DJ Nuff Said), the house package is Dhs700 and the terrace bubbles package is Dhs1,400. The 4.30pm to 7.30pm session (with DJ Flippside) offers an indoor house refreshment entitlement for Dhs700, and you terrace bubbles option comes in at Dhs3,000.

On Sunday, the main event, the timings are 4pm to 7pm prices start at Dhs1,500 (for house), with a bubbles on the terrace package for Dhs6,000. If you’re able to tune out from the on-track action, you’ll find DJ Nuff Said spinning his own wheels.

Daydreaming at… Wet Deck

Pool parties are a very real currency in the Abu Dhabi fiesta-set scene, and you can bet the ones on W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island’s famously lofty Wet Deck are going to be even more high-octane than usual during the F1 take-over. It’s open for your dipping and sipping leisure throughout the duration, from 8am to 8pm, with no entry fee — just a Dhs350 minimum spend and in addition to all the usual lounger, luxuriation and the bird’s eye track views, there’ll be sonic support with DJ Nenna and DJ Alex Twin on deck(s), live performances and Ciroc will be hitting up the house to pour some sophisticated signature mixology.

Getting Lit Up with Roger Sanchez and other special guests at… W Lounge

One of the world’s most sort after beat-makers, Grammy-Award-Winning Roger Sanchez leads a charge of considerable bass-shaking talent at this special event. Also on the line up are DJ Xavi and DJ Smoking Groove as well as electric track views. It’s taking place on Saturday November 19, with entry charged at Dhs300 and tables from Dhs10,000.

Bouncing to Balearic beats with the Bonito Club pop-up at… Skylite

The Mallorcan masterclass of chic bar flare is back for a series of sophisticated, highly rated rave-ups. Between November 17 and November 20, guests will be able to enjoy far east fusion flavours, craft cocktails, dancers, and even a cabaret-style dinner and show experience. Tickets are Dhs375.

After sundown the party rages on, with DJs, alfresco rooftop revelling and a firm salute to living your best Abu Dhabi life.

Bunch in prime track viewing proximity with Buddha-Bar Dubai… At Rush

Rush is one of W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island’s most potent secret leisure weapons and it takes on an entirely new level of lush, for the long race weekend. Operations this time around, will be under the charge of Buddha-Bar Dubai who will be bringing DJs, delicious a la carte dishes, deluxe drink options and brunch degustation — basically, all the big D energy. Packages start at Dhs500, and the Seventh Heaven Brunch will be available on November 18, priced at Dhs1,400.

Mingling with the it-crowd at… Royal terrace by the Rich List

The Rich List parties at the F1 are a thing of pure star-spotting legend. Previous attendees have included The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, Rick Ross, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, French Montana and Akon. It’s hosted at Palm Garden, events run from November 17 to 20, and include the return of the Dream Ball charitable causes gala as well as the inaugural Middle East Blockchain Awards. To be in with a chance of securing yourself some of 2022’s hotest ticktes, you’ll need to head to the richlistgroup.com website.

For reservations on any of the above Tel: (o2) 656 0000, mail: w.abudhabi.dining@whotels.com, or visit: wrevup.com

