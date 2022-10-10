Driverless taxis are expected on Dubai roads by end of 2023…

If you’ve noticed crowded metro trains and sudden bumper-to-bumper traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road, it’s because Gitex Global is in town. Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, Gitex Global is running from Monday, October 10 to 14. And the event is showcasing some pretty cool technology this year. If you’re visiting, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) stall is showcasing Dubai’s first driverless taxis.

We first mentioned these driverless cars earlier his year in March. The strategy is one of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai whose vision is to convert 25 per cent of transportation trips in Dubai to driverless trips by 2030. The launch is in line with Dubai’s future plans and the city’s autonomous driving strategy.

According to RTA, operations will start at the end of 2023 with the aim of reaching 4,000 taxis by 2030.

The move aims to make Dubai the world’s leading city in smart sustainable mobility. In July, RTA began mapping the roads of Dubai to prepare for driverless cars. The RTA in partnership with American business Cruise Company launched two Chevrolet Bolt EVs to obtain high-resolution maps using sensors. All the data collected will then be used to create a navigable map for autonomous vehicles (AVs).

State-of-the-art stuff

The driverless vehicles will be equipped with 80 sensors, cameras and LiDAR systems – light detection and ranging (laser scanning technology) to monitor road conditions, and controls to avoid collision with any objects – even those the human eye cannot see.

In a statement issued last year HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA stated, ‘Human errors are responsible for more than 90 per cent of accidents. Autonomous vehicles are environmentally-friendly electric vehicles and can serve considerable numbers of customers, particularly senior citizens, residents and people of determination.’

We can’t wait to see these driverless cars in action!

Images: RTA