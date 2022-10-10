It could affect your travel time…

Travelling via Al Qudra Road? Take note, as Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced traffic delays due to major roadworks.

On October 9, RTA made an official statement on their social media stating that there will be construction work on the roundabout at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street. The transport authority said work will be ongoing for three weeks.

RTA stated that drivers should leave early, drive cautiously and follow the directional signage to reach their destination.

Al Qudra Road will be closed for three weeks ‘as the roundabouts will be removed while maintaining three lanes in both directions.’ The exits and entrances to Arabian Ranches and Dubai Studio City will remain open.

Other road improvements

Dubai has improved a number of its road networks this year. In May, RTA opened up Saih Al-Dahal Road with the addition of three roundabouts. The new road now links Saih Al-Salam Road with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park making popular locations in the area such as Love Lake, Al Qudra Lake, Flamingo Lake and easier to access.

At the end of May, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai officially opened a new road project that cut down the amount of time drivers spent on the Dubai-Al Ain Road. Travel time will be slashed by 50 per cent from 16 minutes to eight minutes during peak hours.

Another huge road improvement undertaken by the RTA will extend Ras Al Khor Road from the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Road to the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The work includes the constructing of bridges, widening Ras Al Khor Road from three to four lanes in each direction, and building two-lane service roads on both sides. As of August, the project was 75 per cent completed.

Images: Getty Images