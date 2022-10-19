Sponsored: Add a dash of spice to your life this Diwali…

For a fine-dining experience this Diwali featuring delicious Indian cuisine, head to Armani/Amal at Burj Khalifa’s Armani Hotel.

It will be available for just two days on Sunday, October 23 and 24 from 6.30pm to 11.30pm and priced at Dhs399 per person.

Located on the 3rd-floor terrace, the award-winning contemporary restaurant offers a memorable dining experience with views over the popular Dubai Fountain, the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai perfect to light up your Diwali celebrations.

Go with loved ones and indulge in a three-course dinner menu that is packed with classic favourites and contemporary flavours that both vegetarians and non-vegetarians can savour.

For the meat eaters, there’s meethe neem ki mahi – a salmon that’s marinated with curry leaf, ginger and green chilli, masala chicken pao, Kashmiri seekh kebab, Kadai chicken, laal maas – a slow-cooked lamb leg and an exotic delicately spiced kingfish in coconut gravy and more.

On the vegetarian menu, you’ll find a tangy strawberry and tomato papdi chaat to start, followed by curry leaf and ginger-marinated cauliflower, bottle gourd and cottage cheese dumplings, the restaurant’s signature rich and creamy dal maharani, veg kolhapuri, etc

To end your dining experience on a sweet note, there’s a dark chocolate cardamon mousse, nougatine and a must-try homemade karak chai ice cream.

Your dinner will be paired with an exciting beverage list and selected teas.

Don’t forget to make your bookings at restaurant.reservations@armanihotels.com or call the team on 04 888 3666.

Armani/Amal, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 23 and 24, 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)4 888 3888. armanihotels.com

Images: Armani/Amal