Brunch, dinner, pool parties and more…

Experience the Grand Prix Abu Dhabi in full force by eating, drinking, and partying in the heart of all the action. From Thursday, November 17 to Sunday 20, Yas Plaza Hotels is fueled up and ready to go with a weekend full of after-race parties, brunches, and evening festivities. With 10 destinations around the Yas Plaza Circuit track, you will be spoilt for choice with how to spend your weekend.

Here are 10 pit stops to roll through on your Grand Prix weekend…

Park Inn by Radisson Blu Yas Island

Kick off the celebrations at the first pit stop, Underdog Club at Amerigos, at the Park Inn. On Thursday 17 and Friday 18, guests can enjoy a signature lunch menu or an evening table brunch from 6pm for Dhs399. There is also a classic Saturday and Sunday brunch, where guests can indulge in four hours of festivities for Dhs399 with premium house beverages and cocktails. Wanting a more laid-back party? Jam out to some Latin tunes on Thursday 17 to Sunday 20 between 4pm and 8pm, for Dhs259 for 3 hours of house drinks.

Radisson Blu Yas Island

Your next pit stop can be the locally renowned Belgian Beer Café. For all the Dutch fans, this is the Orange pitstop where all Verstappen fans can unite. Feast on some of the best seafood and steaks that the Emirate has to offer. On Thursday, November 17 to Sunday 20, sip on house beverages for three hours from 4pm to 8pm. If you are up for the celebration, indulge in 1.5-litres of spirit and small bites for Dhs1999.

Moving over to The Best of Italia at Filini Garden at the Radisson Blu, expect Michelin Star gastronomical experiences. It’s important to remain fueled through this busy weekend and what better way than with a Michelin edition Supper club or Signature lunch on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 from Dhs299. Of course, Saturday and Sunday brunch is a given, with packages starting from Dhs329. Tie together the weekend with a sundowners party, on Thursday 17 to Sunday 20, with deals starting at Dhs199.

Crowne Plaza Yas Island

Shake your hips and dance away at the Arabian Nights pit stop at Barouk Lebanese Restaurant. Expect a levant style à la carte menu, shisha, and soulful singers, ensuring all guests can spend their race weekend enchanted with Arabian magic.

If you want to kick things up a notch, all F1 fanatics can cheer on their favourite teams at Live Actions pit stop at Stills Restaurant & Bar. Hosted by Radio 1’s Sonya Mac, diners can tuck into their award-winning party brunch ‘FUNCH’ on Saturday and Sunday between 12pm and 4pm. This fiesta will set you back Dhs299, allowing you to enjoy unlimited food and house beverages. Jive with your besties at the Stills Race Weekend Concert, which is being held from Thursday 17 to Sunday 20 from 7pm to 3am.

Centro Yas Island

Pull over to your next stop at Off-Track by Centro, for an afternoon pool party. From Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 from 12pm till 6pm, dance to hip-hop, RnB, and all things groovy whilst fueling yourself on food and beverages. No pool party is complete without beach balls and inflatables, setting you up for the perfect afternoon of poolside fun.

Yas Island Rotana

Drive up to ‘meat’ your next best grill experience at pit stop Grill the Grid at Blue Grill, Yas Island Rotana. Enjoy sweet and sophisticated jazz tunes, whilst you enjoy a perfect steak and paired wines, from Thursday 17 till Sunday 20th for lunch and dinner.

Over halfway through the track, you can go crazy at pitstop Go Unreal at Y Bar, Yas Island Rotana. Bar bites, bubbles, and grapes are all on offer whilst you watch your favourite racers and enjoy a fusion of music from the resident DJs.

Refuel on a Michelin-inspired curry at your 9th pit stop the British Indian Curry Club at Rangoli at Yas Island Rotana offers you an opportunity to dine at their British Indian Curry Club, with their specially curated dinner from Thursday to Sunday, 6pm till 1am.

The Irish Vicker’s at Central Plaza

Slow down and roll up to the last stop at the Irish Vicker’s at Central Plaza, where you can comfortably sit and watch the day’s races whilst you munch on your favourite bites.

Yas Plaza Hotels, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, located opposite Yas Marina Circuit, all offers available from Thursday November 17 to Sunday 20, for booking details call (0)2 656 2000

Images: provided