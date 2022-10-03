Sponsored: Perfect for a luxe family escape or romantic retreat…

Home to a trio of hotels, more than 20 restaurants and activities aplenty, JA The Resort is a fabulous spot for a beach staycation. But the UAE’s largest experience resort just got even better with the unveiling of chic and contemporary suite enhancements at JA Lake View Hotel . Perfect for an elevated stay, JA Lake View Hotel’s collection of one-bedroom suites now come with private pools and two-bedroom abodes have been fitted with a bubbling Jacuzzi out on the terrace.

Of course, you can still expect all the usual luxurious suite fit-outs, with crisp cotton sheets, spacious living and dining areas and ample space indoors for entertaining. But as the weather cools down, you’ll likely be making the most of the spacious alfresco offering. In the one-bedroom suites, that might mean breakfast in the private pool, or an afternoon of tan-topping on the deck that overlooks the 9-hole championship golf course. In a two-bedroom suite, gather friends or loved ones for a sunset dip in the jacuzzi, then enjoy dinner served on your terrace while you gaze out over the greenery.

The mega-resort hasn’t only given a glow-up to the top tier categories at JA Lake View. At JA Palm Tree Court, a firm family favourite, the beachfront villas have been given a modern makeover and now boast a contemporary look and feel reflective of the seaside setting.

When you can tear yourself away from your swish digs, JA The Resort has everything you’re looking for. Whether you’re wanting a drop-and-flop beach break where you switch-off on the 800-metre stretch of sand, or your dream vacation style is filling every hour with a new experience, JA has you covered. The wide range of activities stretch far beyond the standard watersports and spa treatments (although there’s plenty of those too) to include shooting, Padel, horse and pony rides, and much more.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai, pool suites from Dhs2,475. Tel: (0)4 814 5500, jaresortshotels.com